RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] moved up 48.41: Why It’s Important

RCM Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: RCMT] jumped around 0.61 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.87 at the close of the session, up 48.41%.

RCM Technologies Inc. stock is now -37.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RCMT Stock saw the intraday high of $1.95 and lowest of $1.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.20, which means current price is +83.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 38.76K shares, RCMT reached a trading volume of 3940691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT]?

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for RCM Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2017, representing the official price target for RCM Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $3, while Boenning & Scattergood kept a Market Outperform rating on RCMT stock. On April 03, 2008, analysts decreased their price target for RCMT shares from 10 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RCM Technologies Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCMT in the course of the last twelve months was 1.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has RCMT stock performed recently?

RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.50. With this latest performance, RCMT shares gained by 22.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.12 for RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5676, while it was recorded at 1.4400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8014 for the last 200 days.

RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.44 and a Gross Margin at +24.60. RCM Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.12.

Return on Total Capital for RCMT is now 10.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.52. Additionally, RCMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT] managed to generate an average of $1,190 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.15.RCM Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RCM Technologies Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCM Technologies Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for RCM Technologies Inc. [RCMT]

There are presently around $5 million, or 51.60% of RCMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCMT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 716,218, which is approximately 3.737% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 686,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 million in RCMT stocks shares; and HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC, currently with $1.1 million in RCMT stock with ownership of nearly -8.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RCM Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in RCM Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:RCMT] by around 28,670 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 380,988 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 2,523,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,932,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCMT stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,732 shares during the same period.