Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] Revenue clocked in at $1.69 billion, up 4.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [NYSE: RYAM] jumped around 0.19 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.01 at the close of the session, up 4.97%.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stock is now 4.43% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RYAM Stock saw the intraday high of $4.14 and lowest of $3.8238 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.87, which means current price is +345.51% above from all time high which was touched on 09/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 513.98K shares, RYAM reached a trading volume of 1018005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RYAM shares is $5.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RYAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $5, while Berenberg kept a Hold rating on RYAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for RYAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

How has RYAM stock performed recently?

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.92. With this latest performance, RYAM shares gained by 22.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 267.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RYAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.02 for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.37, while it was recorded at 3.50 for the last single week of trading, and 2.65 for the last 200 days.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.90 and a Gross Margin at +2.70. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.68.

Return on Total Capital for RYAM is now -3.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.91. Additionally, RYAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] managed to generate an average of -$29,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -61.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RYAM.

Insider trade positions for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]

There are presently around $165 million, or 69.90% of RYAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RYAM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,345,516, which is approximately 6.131% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 4,517,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.11 million in RYAM stocks shares; and DDD PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $16.16 million in RYAM stock with ownership of nearly 54.684% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [NYSE:RYAM] by around 4,506,724 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 5,833,479 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 30,912,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,252,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RYAM stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,281,182 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,786,471 shares during the same period.