OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] gain 75.97% so far this year. What now?

OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OSUR] price surged by 2.21 percent to reach at $0.31. The company report on September 24, 2020 that OraSure’s ORAcollect®·RNA Device Included in EUA Granted to Quadrant Biosciences Inc. for COVID-19 Test.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point-of-care diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services, today announced that its ORAcollect®·RNA (OR-100) saliva collection device has been included in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) granted to Quadrant Biosciences Inc. for a COVID-19 laboratory test. Under the EUA, the ORAcollect®·RNA (OR-100) device can be used to collect saliva samples from individuals suspected of COVID-19 infection by a healthcare professional. This is the sixth EUA to include a collection device from the Company’s DNA Genotek subsidiary and the first to exclusively utilize a saliva collection method.

Quadrant’s Clarifi COVID-19 Test Kit, developed in partnership with SUNY Upstate Medical University, leverages the company’s established expertise in RNA-based diagnostics. The non-invasive, and easy to administer, saliva swab test determines the presence or absence of SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA, and will be immediately available for use by high-complexity clinical laboratories serving patients through physicians’ offices, urgent care clinics and hospitals.

A sum of 1772608 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.18M shares. OraSure Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $14.4978 and dropped to a low of $13.94 until finishing in the latest session at $14.13.

The one-year OSUR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.88. The average equity rating for OSUR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSUR shares is $17.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for OraSure Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for OraSure Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on OSUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OraSure Technologies Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.71.

OSUR Stock Performance Analysis:

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.60. With this latest performance, OSUR shares gained by 38.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.82 for OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.26, while it was recorded at 13.06 for the last single week of trading, and 11.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OraSure Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.82 and a Gross Margin at +61.18. OraSure Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.77.

Return on Total Capital for OSUR is now 3.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.35. Additionally, OSUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] managed to generate an average of $35,288 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.OraSure Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.40.

OSUR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OraSure Technologies Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OraSure Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

OraSure Technologies Inc. [OSUR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $972 million, or 97.40% of OSUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSUR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,337,904, which is approximately 8.947% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,707,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.52 million in OSUR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $54.88 million in OSUR stock with ownership of nearly 2.139% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OraSure Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in OraSure Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OSUR] by around 17,319,794 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 5,379,477 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 46,113,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,812,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSUR stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,007,068 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 847,189 shares during the same period.