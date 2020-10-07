Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] moved up 5.63: Why It’s Important

Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ: GRIL] gained 5.63% on the last trading session, reaching $1.69 price per share at the time.

Muscle Maker Inc. represents 7.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.95 million with the latest information. GRIL stock price has been found in the range of $1.63 to $1.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 459.40K shares, GRIL reached a trading volume of 1320309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Muscle Maker Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for GRIL stock

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.71. With this latest performance, GRIL shares dropped by -32.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.31% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.70 for Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1837, while it was recorded at 1.5760 for the last single week of trading.

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.68 and a Gross Margin at +11.91. Muscle Maker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -572.39.

Return on Total Capital for GRIL is now -443.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12,714.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 560.03. Additionally, GRIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.44.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Muscle Maker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]

2 institutional holders increased their position in Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ:GRIL] by around 8,430 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 944 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 34,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRIL stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,000 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 944 shares during the same period.