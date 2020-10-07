Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Sysco Corporation [SYY] – find out why.

Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] price surged by 1.78 percent to reach at $1.13.

A sum of 3691071 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.97M shares. Sysco Corporation shares reached a high of $65.73 and dropped to a low of $63.83 until finishing in the latest session at $64.67.

The one-year SYY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.66. The average equity rating for SYY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sysco Corporation [SYY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $66.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sysco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Sysco Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corporation is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 776.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

SYY Stock Performance Analysis:

Sysco Corporation [SYY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.72. With this latest performance, SYY shares gained by 7.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.23 for Sysco Corporation [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.20, while it was recorded at 63.24 for the last single week of trading, and 60.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sysco Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sysco Corporation [SYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.25 and a Gross Margin at +17.38. Sysco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.41.

Return on Total Capital for SYY is now 8.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,301.34. Additionally, SYY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,158.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] managed to generate an average of $3,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.61.Sysco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

SYY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sysco Corporation posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corporation go to 22.08%.

Sysco Corporation [SYY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,459 million, or 82.20% of SYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,223,750, which is approximately -5.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,636,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 billion in SYY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.86 billion in SYY stock with ownership of nearly 7.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sysco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 529 institutional holders increased their position in Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY] by around 52,761,713 shares. Additionally, 612 investors decreased positions by around 51,235,049 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 305,149,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 409,145,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYY stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,179,329 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 4,028,172 shares during the same period.