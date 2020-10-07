Market cap of UGI Corporation [UGI] reaches 6.94B – now what?

UGI Corporation [NYSE: UGI] surged by $0.57 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $34.80 during the day while it closed the day at $34.07.

UGI Corporation stock has also gained 4.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UGI stock has inclined by 10.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.60% and lost -24.56% year-on date.

The market cap for UGI stock reached $6.94 billion, with 208.60 million shares outstanding and 206.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 928.12K shares, UGI reached a trading volume of 1024471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UGI Corporation [UGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UGI shares is $45.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for UGI Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2019, representing the official price target for UGI Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on UGI stock. On February 25, 2019, analysts increased their price target for UGI shares from 62 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UGI Corporation is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for UGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for UGI in the course of the last twelve months was 36.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

UGI stock trade performance evaluation

UGI Corporation [UGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.86. With this latest performance, UGI shares dropped by -0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.54 for UGI Corporation [UGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.62, while it was recorded at 33.32 for the last single week of trading, and 34.15 for the last 200 days.

UGI Corporation [UGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UGI Corporation [UGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.89 and a Gross Margin at +39.43. UGI Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.50.

Return on Total Capital for UGI is now 9.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UGI Corporation [UGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.90. Additionally, UGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UGI Corporation [UGI] managed to generate an average of $20,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.UGI Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UGI Corporation [UGI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UGI Corporation posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGI Corporation go to 11.20%.

UGI Corporation [UGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,606 million, or 83.20% of UGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,138,024, which is approximately -5.24% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,637,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $737.2 million in UGI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $497.66 million in UGI stock with ownership of nearly 16.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UGI Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in UGI Corporation [NYSE:UGI] by around 11,159,692 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 14,662,244 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 138,715,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,537,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UGI stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,502,114 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,134,847 shares during the same period.