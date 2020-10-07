Market cap of Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] reaches 235.38M – now what?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] traded at a high on 10/06/20, posting a 4.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.95.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14570981 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ideanomics Inc. stands at 8.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.40%.

The market cap for IDEX stock reached $235.38 million, with 237.30 million shares outstanding and 198.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.17M shares, IDEX reached a trading volume of 14570981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has IDEX stock performed recently?

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.41. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -18.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.56 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2076, while it was recorded at 0.9250 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9285 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +91.73. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -219.18.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now 14.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -186.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.15. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$1,628,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]

There are presently around $5 million, or 2.40% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 1,528,516, which is approximately 2720.973% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, holding 596,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.57 million in IDEX stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.48 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 4,218,719 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 10,194,565 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,775,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,638,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,172,681 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,938,793 shares during the same period.