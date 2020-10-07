Market cap of Asana Inc. [ASAN] reaches 4.05B – now what?

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] gained 3.22% on the last trading session, reaching $26.00 price per share at the time.

Asana Inc. represents 155.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.05 billion with the latest information. ASAN stock price has been found in the range of $24.70 to $26.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.87M shares, ASAN reached a trading volume of 6894469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Asana Inc. [ASAN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.36.

Trading performance analysis for ASAN stock

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asana Inc. [ASAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -83.89 and a Gross Margin at +86.06. Asana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -83.16.

Return on Total Capital for ASAN is now -59.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -135.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asana Inc. [ASAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 213.92. Additionally, ASAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asana Inc. [ASAN] managed to generate an average of -$169,171 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Asana Inc. [ASAN]

2 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 9,830 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,830 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.