Market cap of ARCA biopharma Inc. [ABIO] reaches 29.84M – now what?

ARCA biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ABIO] closed the trading session at $5.18 on 10/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.6012, while the highest price level was $5.23.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.29 percent and weekly performance of 16.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 87.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, ABIO reached to a volume of 1961607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ARCA biopharma Inc. [ABIO]:

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for ARCA biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2013, representing the official price target for ARCA biopharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARCA biopharma Inc. is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91.

ABIO stock trade performance evaluation

ARCA biopharma Inc. [ABIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.67. With this latest performance, ABIO shares gained by 17.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.34 for ARCA biopharma Inc. [ABIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.43, while it was recorded at 4.64 for the last single week of trading, and 5.29 for the last 200 days.

ARCA biopharma Inc. [ABIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ABIO is now -85.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ARCA biopharma Inc. [ABIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.33. Additionally, ABIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ARCA biopharma Inc. [ABIO] managed to generate an average of -$421,692 per employee.ARCA biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ARCA biopharma Inc. [ABIO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ARCA biopharma Inc. posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABIO.

ARCA biopharma Inc. [ABIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.60% of ABIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABIO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 82,283, which is approximately -38.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; TEKLA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 32,461 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in ABIO stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.11 million in ABIO stock with ownership of nearly -26.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ARCA biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in ARCA biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ABIO] by around 12 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 65,245 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 70,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABIO stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 3,112 shares during the same period.