Market Analysts see Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. [FPRX] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FPRX] price surged by 3.29 percent to reach at $0.16.

A sum of 1011505 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 305.34K shares. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $5.1552 and dropped to a low of $4.775 until finishing in the latest session at $5.02.

The average equity rating for FPRX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. [FPRX]:

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $5 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for FPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.43.

FPRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. [FPRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.61. With this latest performance, FPRX shares gained by 23.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.40 for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. [FPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.66, while it was recorded at 4.87 for the last single week of trading, and 4.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. [FPRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -909.80. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -922.43.

Return on Total Capital for FPRX is now -58.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. [FPRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.97. Additionally, FPRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. [FPRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,577,034 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

FPRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. posted -1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FPRX.

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. [FPRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $137 million, or 75.40% of FPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FPRX stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 7,988,053, which is approximately 2.635% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,180,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.95 million in FPRX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $8.76 million in FPRX stock with ownership of nearly -11.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FPRX] by around 3,768,082 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 1,829,771 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 21,597,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,195,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FPRX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 672,345 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 457,852 shares during the same period.