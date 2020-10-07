Market Analysts see Coty Inc. [COTY] gaining to $3.25. Time to buy?

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] traded at a high on 10/06/20, posting a 1.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.04.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14266560 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coty Inc. stands at 6.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.47%.

The market cap for COTY stock reached $2.28 billion, with 763.30 million shares outstanding and 286.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.61M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 14266560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coty Inc. [COTY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $4.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has COTY stock performed recently?

Coty Inc. [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.72. With this latest performance, COTY shares dropped by -21.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.24 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.55, while it was recorded at 2.90 for the last single week of trading, and 6.09 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.20 and a Gross Margin at +53.15. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.19.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now -3.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc. [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 306.82. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 297.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc. [COTY] managed to generate an average of -$59,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Coty Inc. [COTY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coty Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to -11.70%.

Insider trade positions for Coty Inc. [COTY]

There are presently around $661 million, or 29.50% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,716,955, which is approximately -27.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,920,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.72 million in COTY stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $47.59 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly 18099.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 54,532,877 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 101,899,423 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 60,966,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,398,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,514,234 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 31,366,916 shares during the same period.