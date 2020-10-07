Liquidity Services Inc. [LQDT] Revenue clocked in at $208.80 million, up 46.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Liquidity Services Inc. [NASDAQ: LQDT] gained 7.22% on the last trading session, reaching $8.76 price per share at the time.

Liquidity Services Inc. represents 33.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $288.90 million with the latest information. LQDT stock price has been found in the range of $8.171 to $8.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 276.50K shares, LQDT reached a trading volume of 1161289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liquidity Services Inc. [LQDT]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Liquidity Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Liquidity Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $8, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on LQDT stock. On May 09, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for LQDT shares from 30 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquidity Services Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for LQDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for LQDT in the course of the last twelve months was 53.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for LQDT stock

Liquidity Services Inc. [LQDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.40. With this latest performance, LQDT shares gained by 20.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LQDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.52 for Liquidity Services Inc. [LQDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.16, while it was recorded at 7.88 for the last single week of trading, and 5.62 for the last 200 days.

Liquidity Services Inc. [LQDT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liquidity Services Inc. [LQDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.32 and a Gross Margin at +47.76. Liquidity Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.50.

Return on Total Capital for LQDT is now -11.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liquidity Services Inc. [LQDT] managed to generate an average of -$28,035 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Liquidity Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Liquidity Services Inc. [LQDT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liquidity Services Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LQDT.

An analysis of insider ownership at Liquidity Services Inc. [LQDT]

There are presently around $195 million, or 65.90% of LQDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LQDT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,102,269, which is approximately 1.111% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,523,972 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.11 million in LQDT stocks shares; and STALEY CAPITAL ADVISERS INC, currently with $18.96 million in LQDT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liquidity Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Liquidity Services Inc. [NASDAQ:LQDT] by around 1,617,443 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 3,505,876 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 17,160,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,284,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LQDT stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 535,899 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,158,009 shares during the same period.