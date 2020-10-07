Lear Corporation [LEA] moved up 2.90: Why It’s Important

Lear Corporation [NYSE: LEA] gained 2.90% or 3.48 points to close at $123.39 with a heavy trading volume of 1086922 shares.

It opened the trading session at $122.94, the shares rose to $126.15 and dropped to $121.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LEA points out that the company has recorded 46.91% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -95.24% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 461.64K shares, LEA reached to a volume of 1086922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lear Corporation [LEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEA shares is $131.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Lear Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $130 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Lear Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $120, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on LEA stock. On April 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LEA shares from 135 to 111.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lear Corporation is set at 4.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.19.

Trading performance analysis for LEA stock

Lear Corporation [LEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.24. With this latest performance, LEA shares gained by 2.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.96 for Lear Corporation [LEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.35, while it was recorded at 116.05 for the last single week of trading, and 110.78 for the last 200 days.

Lear Corporation [LEA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lear Corporation [LEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.12 and a Gross Margin at +9.09. Lear Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.98.

Return on Total Capital for LEA is now 17.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lear Corporation [LEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.83. Additionally, LEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lear Corporation [LEA] managed to generate an average of $4,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.63.Lear Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Lear Corporation [LEA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lear Corporation posted 3.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lear Corporation go to 5.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lear Corporation [LEA]

There are presently around $7,656 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,684,478, which is approximately 0.688% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,573,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $687.67 million in LEA stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $648.84 million in LEA stock with ownership of nearly -1.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lear Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Lear Corporation [NYSE:LEA] by around 6,802,035 shares. Additionally, 247 investors decreased positions by around 6,606,997 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 48,641,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,050,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEA stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,365,846 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,917,134 shares during the same period.