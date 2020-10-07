HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] Revenue clocked in at $624.30 million, down -4.80% YTD: What’s Next?

HMS Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: HMSY] traded at a high on 10/06/20, posting a 2.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $28.18.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1340868 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HMS Holdings Corp. stands at 3.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.55%.

The market cap for HMSY stock reached $2.45 billion, with 88.24 million shares outstanding and 87.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 565.33K shares, HMSY reached a trading volume of 1340868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMSY shares is $34.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for HMS Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for HMS Holdings Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HMS Holdings Corp. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for HMSY in the course of the last twelve months was 22.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

How has HMSY stock performed recently?

HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.70. With this latest performance, HMSY shares gained by 5.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.48 for HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.01, while it was recorded at 25.56 for the last single week of trading, and 28.16 for the last 200 days.

HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.78 and a Gross Margin at +30.60. HMS Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.92.

Return on Total Capital for HMSY is now 10.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.71. Additionally, HMSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] managed to generate an average of $28,137 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.HMS Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings analysis for HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HMS Holdings Corp. posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMS Holdings Corp. go to 9.19%.

Insider trade positions for HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY]

There are presently around $2,454 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HMSY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,985,435, which is approximately 5.174% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,508,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $267.94 million in HMSY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $134.06 million in HMSY stock with ownership of nearly 1.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HMS Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in HMS Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:HMSY] by around 8,511,103 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 7,440,801 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 71,137,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,089,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HMSY stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,880,128 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 887,113 shares during the same period.