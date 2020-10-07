Hill International Inc. [HIL] moved up 9.79: Why It’s Important

Hill International Inc. [NYSE: HIL] traded at a high on 10/06/20, posting a 9.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.57.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1605786 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hill International Inc. stands at 10.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.12%.

The market cap for HIL stock reached $88.28 million, with 56.41 million shares outstanding and 48.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 118.02K shares, HIL reached a trading volume of 1605786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hill International Inc. [HIL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hill International Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIL in the course of the last twelve months was 126.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has HIL stock performed recently?

Hill International Inc. [HIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.44. With this latest performance, HIL shares gained by 12.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.43 for Hill International Inc. [HIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4332, while it was recorded at 1.4170 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0126 for the last 200 days.

Hill International Inc. [HIL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hill International Inc. [HIL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.33 and a Gross Margin at +33.18. Hill International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.74.

Return on Total Capital for HIL is now 10.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hill International Inc. [HIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.79. Additionally, HIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hill International Inc. [HIL] managed to generate an average of $5,182 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Hill International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Hill International Inc. [HIL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hill International Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hill International Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Hill International Inc. [HIL]

There are presently around $46 million, or 53.90% of HIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIL stocks are: ENGINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 5,555,256, which is approximately -10.716% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; ANCORA ADVISORS, LLC, holding 4,689,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.36 million in HIL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.44 million in HIL stock with ownership of nearly 16.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hill International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Hill International Inc. [NYSE:HIL] by around 2,277,727 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 4,528,391 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 22,417,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,223,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIL stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 790,673 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,375,385 shares during the same period.