Group 1 Automotive Inc. [GPI] stock Reiterated by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $140

Group 1 Automotive Inc. [NYSE: GPI] surged by $16.62 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $123.20 during the day while it closed the day at $118.62.

Group 1 Automotive Inc. stock has also gained 36.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GPI stock has inclined by 76.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 162.72% and gained 18.62% year-on date.

The market cap for GPI stock reached $2.06 billion, with 17.80 million shares outstanding and 17.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 225.66K shares, GPI reached a trading volume of 1037503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Group 1 Automotive Inc. [GPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPI shares is $120.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Group 1 Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $79 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Group 1 Automotive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $127, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on GPI stock. On May 06, 2019, analysts increased their price target for GPI shares from 67 to 94.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Group 1 Automotive Inc. is set at 5.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

GPI stock trade performance evaluation

Group 1 Automotive Inc. [GPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.47. With this latest performance, GPI shares gained by 32.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 162.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.75 for Group 1 Automotive Inc. [GPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.27, while it was recorded at 99.82 for the last single week of trading, and 76.99 for the last 200 days.

Group 1 Automotive Inc. [GPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Group 1 Automotive Inc. [GPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.31 and a Gross Margin at +14.48. Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.39.

Return on Total Capital for GPI is now 9.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Group 1 Automotive Inc. [GPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 265.25. Additionally, GPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Group 1 Automotive Inc. [GPI] managed to generate an average of $10,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.28.Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Group 1 Automotive Inc. [GPI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Group 1 Automotive Inc. posted 3.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Group 1 Automotive Inc. go to -3.00%.

Group 1 Automotive Inc. [GPI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,223 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,667,455, which is approximately -6.215% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,847,422 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $219.14 million in GPI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $181.94 million in GPI stock with ownership of nearly -2.1% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Group 1 Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Group 1 Automotive Inc. [NYSE:GPI] by around 1,863,635 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 2,031,565 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 14,846,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,741,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPI stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,039,686 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 442,929 shares during the same period.