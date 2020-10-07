Goldman slashes price target on Emerald Holding Inc. [EEX] – find out why.

Emerald Holding Inc. [NYSE: EEX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.09% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 33.50%.

Over the last 12 months, EEX stock dropped by -72.04%. The one-year Emerald Holding Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.87. The average equity rating for EEX stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $172.88 million, with 71.44 million shares outstanding and 24.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 188.13K shares, EEX stock reached a trading volume of 1502260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Emerald Holding Inc. [EEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EEX shares is $3.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Emerald Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Emerald Holding Inc. stock. On July 24, 2019, analysts increased their price target for EEX shares from 11 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerald Holding Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for EEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38.

EEX Stock Performance Analysis:

Emerald Holding Inc. [EEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.50. With this latest performance, EEX shares gained by 0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.89 for Emerald Holding Inc. [EEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.58, while it was recorded at 2.26 for the last single week of trading, and 4.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Emerald Holding Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerald Holding Inc. [EEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.10 and a Gross Margin at +52.29. Emerald Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.85.

Return on Total Capital for EEX is now 4.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerald Holding Inc. [EEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.72. Additionally, EEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerald Holding Inc. [EEX] managed to generate an average of -$91,241 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Emerald Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

EEX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Emerald Holding Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerald Holding Inc. go to 5.00%.

Emerald Holding Inc. [EEX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $55 million, or 96.80% of EEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EEX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,293,716, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,033,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.43 million in EEX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.59 million in EEX stock with ownership of nearly -28.122% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerald Holding Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Emerald Holding Inc. [NYSE:EEX] by around 1,423,941 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 5,039,217 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 14,174,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,638,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EEX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 316,241 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,642,221 shares during the same period.