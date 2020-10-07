For Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. [KW], Deutsche Bank sees a rise to $22. What next?

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KW] gained 0.60% or 0.09 points to close at $15.10 with a heavy trading volume of 2605031 shares.

It opened the trading session at $15.17, the shares rose to $15.32 and dropped to $14.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KW points out that the company has recorded 19.37% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -37.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 604.95K shares, KW reached to a volume of 2605031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. [KW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KW shares is $18.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for KW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.21.

Trading performance analysis for KW stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. [KW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.10. With this latest performance, KW shares gained by 3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.55 for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. [KW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.75, while it was recorded at 14.79 for the last single week of trading, and 16.59 for the last 200 days.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. [KW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. [KW] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.04 and a Gross Margin at +28.80. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.74.

Return on Total Capital for KW is now -3.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. [KW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 300.64. Additionally, KW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 356.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. [KW] managed to generate an average of $711,950 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. [KW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 266.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. [KW]

There are presently around $1,778 million, or 83.20% of KW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,843,619, which is approximately 4.913% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN, holding 13,322,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.16 million in KW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $170.43 million in KW stock with ownership of nearly 2.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KW] by around 5,235,228 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 3,858,858 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 108,663,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,757,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KW stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,195,451 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 797,156 shares during the same period.