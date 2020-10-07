First Republic Bank [FRC] is 1.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

First Republic Bank [NYSE: FRC] gained 1.21% on the last trading session, reaching $118.79 price per share at the time.

First Republic Bank represents 171.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.98 billion with the latest information. FRC stock price has been found in the range of $117.88 to $121.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 703.33K shares, FRC reached a trading volume of 1279487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Republic Bank [FRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRC shares is $118.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for First Republic Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for First Republic Bank stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Neutral rating on FRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Republic Bank is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRC in the course of the last twelve months was 56.27.

Trading performance analysis for FRC stock

First Republic Bank [FRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.33. With this latest performance, FRC shares gained by 3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.31 for First Republic Bank [FRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.00, while it was recorded at 113.71 for the last single week of trading, and 107.07 for the last 200 days.

First Republic Bank [FRC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Republic Bank [FRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.70. First Republic Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.39.

Return on Total Capital for FRC is now 5.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Republic Bank [FRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.35. Additionally, FRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.79.

First Republic Bank [FRC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Republic Bank posted 1.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Republic Bank go to 7.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at First Republic Bank [FRC]

There are presently around $19,779 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,892,177, which is approximately 0.055% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,138,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in FRC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.09 billion in FRC stock with ownership of nearly -1.911% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Republic Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 303 institutional holders increased their position in First Republic Bank [NYSE:FRC] by around 9,303,809 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 12,024,548 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 145,177,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,506,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRC stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,348,401 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 985,208 shares during the same period.