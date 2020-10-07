Electro-Sensors Inc. [ELSE] Stock trading around $8.50 per share: What’s Next?

Electro-Sensors Inc. [NASDAQ: ELSE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 146.38% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 140.79%.

Over the last 12 months, ELSE stock rose by 162.99%.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.33 million, with 3.40 million shares outstanding and 2.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.31K shares, ELSE stock reached a trading volume of 18451374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Electro-Sensors Inc. [ELSE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electro-Sensors Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64.

ELSE Stock Performance Analysis:

Electro-Sensors Inc. [ELSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 140.79. With this latest performance, ELSE shares gained by 143.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 132.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.09 for Electro-Sensors Inc. [ELSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 4.49 for the last single week of trading, and 3.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Electro-Sensors Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electro-Sensors Inc. [ELSE] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.38 and a Gross Margin at +52.87. Electro-Sensors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.26.

Return on Total Capital for ELSE is now -0.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Electro-Sensors Inc. [ELSE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.19. Additionally, ELSE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Electro-Sensors Inc. [ELSE] managed to generate an average of $4,675 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Electro-Sensors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.10 and a Current Ratio set at 15.40.

Electro-Sensors Inc. [ELSE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.30% of ELSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELSE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 106,700, which is approximately 1.813% of the company’s market cap and around 34.17% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 52,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.44 million in ELSE stocks shares; and STONEBRIDGE CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.3 million in ELSE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Electro-Sensors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Electro-Sensors Inc. [NASDAQ:ELSE] by around 13,866 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 813 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 192,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELSE stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,966 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.