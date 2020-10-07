Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] stock Resumed by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $24

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CYCC] closed the trading session at $4.05 on 10/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.7852, while the highest price level was $4.25.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -69.78 percent and weekly performance of 9.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 208.43K shares, CYCC reached to a volume of 996656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CYCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.34.

CYCC stock trade performance evaluation

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.46. With this latest performance, CYCC shares gained by 23.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.63 for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.99, while it was recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading, and 7.27 for the last 200 days.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CYCC is now -68.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.18. Additionally, CYCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] managed to generate an average of -$652,500 per employee.Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.50 and a Current Ratio set at 18.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -2.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYCC.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.30% of CYCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYCC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 171,677, which is approximately 165.663% of the company’s market cap and around 5.33% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 49,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in CYCC stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.2 million in CYCC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CYCC] by around 263,904 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 14,009 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 53,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 331,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYCC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 128,208 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 13,438 shares during the same period.