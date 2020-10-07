Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] is -38.53% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE: CLNY] jumped around 0.06 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.92 at the close of the session, up 2.10%.

Colony Capital Inc. stock is now -38.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLNY Stock saw the intraday high of $2.95 and lowest of $2.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.83, which means current price is +119.55% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.03M shares, CLNY reached a trading volume of 9676969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNY shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colony Capital Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

How has CLNY stock performed recently?

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.35. With this latest performance, CLNY shares gained by 6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.25 for Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 2.82 for the last single week of trading, and 2.91 for the last 200 days.

Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.33 and a Gross Margin at +25.06. Colony Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -118.18.

Return on Total Capital for CLNY is now -1.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 183.44. Additionally, CLNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 216.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY] managed to generate an average of -$6,385,237 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colony Capital Inc. posted -1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -510.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNY.

Insider trade positions for Colony Capital Inc. [CLNY]

There are presently around $1,065 million, or 77.40% of CLNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,460,431, which is approximately -3.864% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,023,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $134.39 million in CLNY stocks shares; and CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC, currently with $81.06 million in CLNY stock with ownership of nearly -17.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colony Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Colony Capital Inc. [NYSE:CLNY] by around 47,206,202 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 62,835,312 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 254,852,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 364,894,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNY stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,731,064 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 9,019,417 shares during the same period.