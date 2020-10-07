Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] gain 48.82% so far this year. What now?

Clearway Energy Inc. [NYSE: CWEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.16% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.21%.

Over the last 12 months, CWEN stock rose by 53.04%.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.39 billion, with 80.60 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 563.89K shares, CWEN stock reached a trading volume of 1419808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN]:

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Clearway Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Clearway Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CWEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clearway Energy Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84.

CWEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.21. With this latest performance, CWEN shares gained by 24.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.36 for Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.46, while it was recorded at 28.03 for the last single week of trading, and 22.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clearway Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.19 and a Gross Margin at +27.25. Clearway Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.99.

Return on Total Capital for CWEN is now 3.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 379.14. Additionally, CWEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 280.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] managed to generate an average of -$35,831 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Clearway Energy Inc. [CWEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,234 million, or 89.50% of CWEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CWEN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,836,254, which is approximately 15.345% of the company’s market cap and around 0.63% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,906,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.73 million in CWEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $166.08 million in CWEN stock with ownership of nearly 0.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clearway Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Clearway Energy Inc. [NYSE:CWEN] by around 8,475,368 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 5,484,390 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 61,275,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,235,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CWEN stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,699,308 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 676,149 shares during the same period.