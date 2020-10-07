Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN] Is Currently 5.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [NASDAQ: BECN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.33% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.33%.

Over the last 12 months, BECN stock rose by 11.00%. The one-year Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.12. The average equity rating for BECN stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.33 billion, with 68.84 million shares outstanding and 54.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 509.74K shares, BECN stock reached a trading volume of 1125208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BECN shares is $34.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BECN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BECN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for BECN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

BECN Stock Performance Analysis:

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.33. With this latest performance, BECN shares gained by 2.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BECN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.44 for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.47, while it was recorded at 32.38 for the last single week of trading, and 27.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.49 and a Gross Margin at +20.53. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.15.

Return on Total Capital for BECN is now 3.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.92. Additionally, BECN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN] managed to generate an average of -$1,303 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

BECN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. posted 1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BECN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. go to 8.83%.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,434 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BECN stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 13,762,873, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.69% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 5,419,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.44 million in BECN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $180.32 million in BECN stock with ownership of nearly 47.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [NASDAQ:BECN] by around 4,845,146 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 3,912,219 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 61,988,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,745,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BECN stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 668,869 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 655,668 shares during the same period.