Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] is 46.96% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aqua Metals Inc. [NASDAQ: AQMS] traded at a high on 10/06/20, posting a 18.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.11.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13792182 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aqua Metals Inc. stands at 22.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.21%.

The market cap for AQMS stock reached $69.72 million, with 60.14 million shares outstanding and 58.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 283.46K shares, AQMS reached a trading volume of 13792182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]?

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Aqua Metals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Euro Pacific Capital dropped their target price from $17 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Aqua Metals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on AQMS stock. On March 13, 2017, analysts increased their price target for AQMS shares from 16 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aqua Metals Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has AQMS stock performed recently?

Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.05. With this latest performance, AQMS shares gained by 9.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 192.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.21 for Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9922, while it was recorded at 0.9505 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8316 for the last 200 days.

Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -839.02 and a Gross Margin at -408.80. Aqua Metals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -919.06.

Return on Total Capital for AQMS is now -67.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.39. Additionally, AQMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS] managed to generate an average of -$1,947,609 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Aqua Metals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aqua Metals Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aqua Metals Inc. go to 35.00%.

Insider trade positions for Aqua Metals Inc. [AQMS]

There are presently around $9 million, or 21.60% of AQMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,302,726, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 1,868,907 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.07 million in AQMS stocks shares; and CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.82 million in AQMS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aqua Metals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Aqua Metals Inc. [NASDAQ:AQMS] by around 1,072,702 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 3,247,377 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 4,126,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,447,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQMS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 897,840 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 102,052 shares during the same period.