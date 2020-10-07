Wednesday, October 7, 2020
type here...
Companies

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] Stock trading around $1.22 per share: What’s Next?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Market

ReneSola Ltd [SOL] Revenue clocked in at $127.20 million, up 86.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
ReneSola Ltd gained 23.94% or 0.51 points to close at $2.64 with a heavy trading volume of 6366064 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Industry

BofA/Merrill lifts Athersys Inc. [ATHX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Athersys Inc. plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.08 during the day while it...
Read more
Finance

Newpark Resources Inc. [NR] Revenue clocked in at $658.70 million, down -86.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Newpark Resources Inc. jumped around 0.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.87 at the close of the session, up 8.39%. Newpark...
Read more
Industry

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] Stock trading around $15.05 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. gained 3.44% or 0.5 points to close at $15.05 with a heavy trading volume of 1048965 shares. It...
Read more

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] price surged by 11.93 percent to reach at $0.13.

A sum of 5966795 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.41M shares. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.27 and dropped to a low of $1.11 until finishing in the latest session at $1.22.

The average equity rating for ABEO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $4, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on ABEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

ABEO Stock Performance Analysis:

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.91. With this latest performance, ABEO shares dropped by -38.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.90 for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2260, while it was recorded at 1.0860 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6487 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ABEO is now -48.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.46. Additionally, ABEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] managed to generate an average of -$866,841 per employee.Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

ABEO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEO.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $53 million, or 53.20% of ABEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABEO stocks are: GREAT POINT PARTNERS I LP with ownership of 7,213,012, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 5,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.71 million in ABEO stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $5.52 million in ABEO stock with ownership of nearly -16.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO] by around 3,022,909 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 3,942,910 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 36,575,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,541,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEO stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 516,487 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,863,852 shares during the same period.

Previous articleComstock Holding Companies Inc. [CHCI] gain 46.69% so far this year. What now?
Next articleHill International Inc. [HIL] moved up 9.79: Why It’s Important

More articles

Companies

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] is 195.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
OPKO Health Inc. price surged by 4.57 percent to reach at $0.19. A sum of 13558983 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Companies

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN] Is Currently 5.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.33% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Companies

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] gain 124.12% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. price surged by 6.16 percent to reach at $0.48. A sum of 2353333 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DFFN] Stock trading around $0.90 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 3.94% on the last trading session, reaching $0.90 price per share at the time. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 64.00...
Read more
Industry

Avalara Inc. [AVLR] gain 89.08% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Avalara Inc. surged by $5.29 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $144.44 during the day while it...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] reaches 235.38M – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
Ideanomics Inc. traded at a high on 10/06/20, posting a 4.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.95. The results...
Read more
Companies

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] is 195.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
OPKO Health Inc. price surged by 4.57 percent to reach at $0.19. A sum of 13558983 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Market

For Invitae Corporation [NVTA], Morgan Stanley sees a rise to $38. What next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Invitae Corporation gained 4.65% or 2.11 points to close at $47.51 with a heavy trading volume of 3721545 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DFFN] Stock trading around $0.90 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 3.94% on the last trading session, reaching $0.90 price per share at the time. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 64.00...
Read more
Industry

Avalara Inc. [AVLR] gain 89.08% so far this year. What now?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Avalara Inc. surged by $5.29 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $144.44 during the day while it...
Read more

Popular Category