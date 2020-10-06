Tuesday, October 6, 2020
why Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.42

By Misty Lee

Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE: LADR] jumped around 0.22 points on Friday, while shares priced at $7.61 at the close of the session, up 2.98%.

Ladder Capital Corp stock is now -57.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LADR Stock saw the intraday high of $7.62 and lowest of $7.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.97, which means current price is +187.17% above from all time high which was touched on 02/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 957.95K shares, LADR reached a trading volume of 1060921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LADR shares is $10.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LADR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Ladder Capital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $19 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Ladder Capital Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on LADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ladder Capital Corp is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for LADR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.07.

How has LADR stock performed recently?

Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.29. With this latest performance, LADR shares dropped by -0.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LADR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.70 for Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.53, while it was recorded at 7.33 for the last single week of trading, and 10.36 for the last 200 days.

Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.62 and a Gross Margin at +86.20. Ladder Capital Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.44.

Return on Total Capital for LADR is now 2.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 333.26. Additionally, LADR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 185.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] managed to generate an average of $1,613,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ladder Capital Corp posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LADR.

Insider trade positions for Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]

There are presently around $457 million, or 53.50% of LADR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LADR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,691,610, which is approximately 6.562% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,861,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.44 million in LADR stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $20.1 million in LADR stock with ownership of nearly 3.286% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ladder Capital Corp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE:LADR] by around 9,132,556 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 8,477,340 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 42,393,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,003,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LADR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,656,140 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,013,188 shares during the same period.

