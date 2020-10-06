VEREIT Inc. [VER] is -24.89% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VEREIT Inc. [NYSE: VER] gained 2.81% on the last trading session, reaching $6.94 price per share at the time.

VEREIT Inc. represents 1.08 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.28 billion with the latest information. VER stock price has been found in the range of $6.575 to $6.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.23M shares, VER reached a trading volume of 9810793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VEREIT Inc. [VER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VER shares is $7.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VER stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEREIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2020, representing the official price target for VEREIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on VER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEREIT Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for VER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for VER stock

VEREIT Inc. [VER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.64. With this latest performance, VER shares gained by 0.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.47 for VEREIT Inc. [VER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.67, while it was recorded at 6.65 for the last single week of trading, and 6.96 for the last 200 days.

VEREIT Inc. [VER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEREIT Inc. [VER] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.59 and a Gross Margin at +50.35. VEREIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.28.

Return on Total Capital for VER is now 2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEREIT Inc. [VER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.70. Additionally, VER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VEREIT Inc. [VER] managed to generate an average of -$1,877,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

VEREIT Inc. [VER]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VEREIT Inc. posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,000.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEREIT Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at VEREIT Inc. [VER]

There are presently around $7,187 million, or 97.50% of VER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 157,953,043, which is approximately -3.179% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 103,856,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $720.76 million in VER stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $629.96 million in VER stock with ownership of nearly 1.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEREIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 214 institutional holders increased their position in VEREIT Inc. [NYSE:VER] by around 130,032,780 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 123,701,031 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 781,822,053 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,035,555,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VER stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,433,346 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 38,187,775 shares during the same period.