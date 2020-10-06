Tuesday, October 6, 2020
type here...
Industry

Tigress Financial slashes price target on Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] – find out why.

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Market

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] is 242.56% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Enphase Energy Inc. gained 8.38% on the last trading session, reaching $89.51 price per share at the time. Enphase Energy Inc. represents 125.60...
Read more
Companies

For Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX], Barclays sees a rise to $15. What next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Shell Midstream Partners L.P. surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $9.77 during the day...
Read more
Market

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] is 11.05% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Realogy Holdings Corp. gained 6.65% or 0.67 points to close at $10.75 with a heavy trading volume of 1323115 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Market

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] Stock trading around $28.39 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
ViacomCBS Inc. gained 1.50% on the last trading session, reaching $28.39 price per share at the time. ViacomCBS Inc. represents 615.00 million in...
Read more

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] gained 1.16% or 0.16 points to close at $13.90 with a heavy trading volume of 4070054 shares.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, ACI reached to a volume of 4070054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $19.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tigress Financial have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on ACI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for ACI stock

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.13.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.17 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.32, while it was recorded at 13.80 for the last single week of trading.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 13.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]

There are presently around $2,796 million, or 55.30% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: FEINBERG STEPHEN with ownership of 158,656,650, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.20% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 6,416,186 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.19 million in ACI stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $59.21 million in ACI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

88 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 201,164,775 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,164,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 201,164,775 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

Previous articleBoston Scientific Corporation [BSX] stock Initiated by Truist analyst, price target now $47
Next articleMarket cap of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ] reaches 786.60M – now what?

More articles

Industry

Market Analysts see Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.8099 during the day...
Read more
Industry

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell -50.26% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Bionano Genomics Inc. closed the trading session at $0.62 on 10/05/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.607,...
Read more
Industry

Morgan Stanley lifts JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
JetBlue Airways Corporation plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $11.9733 during the day while...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] Stock trading around $26.98 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Harley-Davidson Inc. surged by $1.17 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $27.17 during the day while it...
Read more
Companies

SciPlay Corporation [SCPL] gain 40.85% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
SciPlay Corporation traded at a high on 10/05/20, posting a 10.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.31. The results...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ] reaches 786.60M – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. price plunged by -0.70 percent to reach at -$0.1. A sum of 3804638 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Industry

Tigress Financial slashes price target on Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Albertsons Companies Inc. gained 1.16% or 0.16 points to close at $13.90 with a heavy trading volume of 4070054 shares. If we look...
Read more
Finance

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] stock Initiated by Truist analyst, price target now $47

Misty Lee - 0
Boston Scientific Corporation jumped around 0.76 points on Monday, while shares priced at $39.24 at the close of the session, up 1.98%. Boston...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] Stock trading around $26.98 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Harley-Davidson Inc. surged by $1.17 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $27.17 during the day while it...
Read more
Companies

SciPlay Corporation [SCPL] gain 40.85% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
SciPlay Corporation traded at a high on 10/05/20, posting a 10.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.31. The results...
Read more

Popular Category