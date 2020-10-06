The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] – find out why.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CEMI] closed the trading session at $5.44 on 10/05/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.81, while the highest price level was $5.70.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.30 percent and weekly performance of 15.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 49.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 42.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, CEMI reached to a volume of 10589177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEMI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEMI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on CEMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

CEMI stock trade performance evaluation

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.25. With this latest performance, CEMI shares gained by 49.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.02 for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.78, while it was recorded at 4.94 for the last single week of trading, and 6.03 for the last 200 days.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.58 and a Gross Margin at +35.02. Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.68.

Return on Total Capital for CEMI is now -30.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.41. Additionally, CEMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] managed to generate an average of -$42,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -29.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. go to 25.00%.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [CEMI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40 million, or 43.60% of CEMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,143,522, which is approximately 437.728% of the company’s market cap and around 19.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,097,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.97 million in CEMI stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $3.18 million in CEMI stock with ownership of nearly -50.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Chembio Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CEMI] by around 4,335,182 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 4,193,690 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,224,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,304,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEMI stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,594,951 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,898,407 shares during the same period.