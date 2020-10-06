Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] Revenue clocked in at $3.52 billion, down -47.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SBH] price surged by 6.74 percent to reach at $0.61.

A sum of 2983926 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.06M shares. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $9.68 and dropped to a low of $9.14 until finishing in the latest session at $9.66.

The one-year SBH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.92. The average equity rating for SBH stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBH shares is $14.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBH stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12.50 to $15, while DA Davidson kept a Underperform rating on SBH stock. On July 12, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SBH shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBH in the course of the last twelve months was 4.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

SBH Stock Performance Analysis:

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.62. With this latest performance, SBH shares dropped by -17.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.94 for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.42, while it was recorded at 9.10 for the last single week of trading, and 12.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.83 and a Gross Margin at +46.53. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.01.

Return on Total Capital for SBH is now 30.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.90. Additionally, SBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 103.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] managed to generate an average of $9,039 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 39.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.85.Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

SBH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. go to -1.50%.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,285 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBH stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 18,706,829, which is approximately -9.206% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,930,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.55 million in SBH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $127.11 million in SBH stock with ownership of nearly -1.84% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SBH] by around 13,335,762 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 12,131,802 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 107,509,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,976,859 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBH stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,909,405 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,863,469 shares during the same period.