Tuesday, October 6, 2020
type here...
Market

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Revenue clocked in at $901.10 million, down -4.95% YTD: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Market

Market cap of Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL] reaches 4.01M – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Artelo Biosciences Inc. price surged by 11.26 percent to reach at $0.09. A sum of 4520627 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Market

For United States Steel Corporation [X], Cowen sees a drop to $6. What next?

Misty Lee - 0
United States Steel Corporation gained 6.61% or 0.47 points to close at $7.58 with a heavy trading volume of 11798500 shares. It opened...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] reaches 8.85B – now what?

Edison Baldwin - 0
ON Semiconductor Corporation gained 6.03% or 1.24 points to close at $21.73 with a heavy trading volume of 5077912 shares. The company report...
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see Expeditors International of Washington Inc. [EXPD] gaining to $97. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Expeditors International of Washington Inc. closed the trading session at $90.52 on 09/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low...
Read more

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] loss -1.85% or -0.17 points to close at $9.03 with a heavy trading volume of 36060801 shares.

If we look at the average trading volume of 172.63M shares, PLTR reached to a volume of 36060801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.98.

Trading performance analysis for PLTR stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.63 and a Gross Margin at +67.36. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.20.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -109.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -111.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -179.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 270.19. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$245,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Previous articleNikola Corporation [NKLA] Is Currently -1.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?
Next articleOcean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] is 50.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Market

why Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $37.99

Brandon Evans - 0
Delta Air Lines Inc. gained 0.79% or 0.25 points to close at $32.00 with a heavy trading volume of 14734427 shares. It opened...
Read more
Market

Stifel slashes price target on Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] – find out why.

Caleb Clifford - 0
Gulfport Energy Corporation gained 14.23% on the last trading session, reaching $0.54 price per share at the time. Gulfport Energy Corporation represents 159.93...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] reaches 33.30B – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Capital One Financial Corporation price surged by 2.76 percent to reach at $2.01. A sum of 2648325 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] Revenue clocked in at $26.99 billion, down -38.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $9.79 during the day...
Read more
Finance

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG] Is Currently -4.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. traded at a low on 10/05/20, posting a -4.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.08. The...
Read more
Companies

Halliburton Company [HAL] moved up 5.48: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Halliburton Company price surged by 5.48 percent to reach at $0.62. A sum of 13774213 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Market

why Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $37.99

Brandon Evans - 0
Delta Air Lines Inc. gained 0.79% or 0.25 points to close at $32.00 with a heavy trading volume of 14734427 shares. It opened...
Read more
Industry

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] Stock trading around $10.87 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. closed the trading session at $10.87 on 10/05/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.35,...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] Revenue clocked in at $26.99 billion, down -38.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $9.79 during the day...
Read more
Finance

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMAG] Is Currently -4.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. traded at a low on 10/05/20, posting a -4.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.08. The...
Read more

Popular Category