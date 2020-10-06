Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Revenue clocked in at $901.10 million, down -4.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] loss -1.85% or -0.17 points to close at $9.03 with a heavy trading volume of 36060801 shares.

If we look at the average trading volume of 172.63M shares, PLTR reached to a volume of 36060801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.98.

Trading performance analysis for PLTR stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.63 and a Gross Margin at +67.36. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.20.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -109.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -111.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -179.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 270.19. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$245,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.