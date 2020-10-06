Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Northland Capital Reiterated Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Caleb Clifford

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] closed the trading session at $1.96 on 10/05/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.89, while the highest price level was $2.01.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 122.37 percent and weekly performance of -2.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 292.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 117.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.91M shares, MARA reached to a volume of 2859334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $12 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2015, representing the official price target for Marathon Patent Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on MARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Patent Group Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

MARA stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.97. With this latest performance, MARA shares dropped by -6.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 292.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.15 for Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5437, while it was recorded at 1.9700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2479 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -319.88 and a Gross Margin at -233.91. Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -296.74.

Return on Total Capital for MARA is now -86.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.10. Additionally, MARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] managed to generate an average of -$1,172,355 per employee.Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marathon Patent Group Inc. posted -6.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -71.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Patent Group Inc. go to 50.00%.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.40% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 192,634, which is approximately 725.338% of the company’s market cap and around 3.67% of the total institutional ownership; BARCLAYS PLC, holding 161,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in MARA stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.21 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Patent Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Patent Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 625,550 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 16,105 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 103,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 744,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 211,271 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 16,100 shares during the same period.

