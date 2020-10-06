MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] Revenue clocked in at $28.90 million, up 22.98% YTD: What’s Next?

MEI Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: MEIP] closed the trading session at $3.05 on 10/02/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.88, while the highest price level was $3.11.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.98 percent and weekly performance of -2.24 percent. The stock has been moved at 108.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, MEIP reached to a volume of 1033355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for MEI Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for MEI Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on MEIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MEI Pharma Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

MEIP stock trade performance evaluation

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.24. With this latest performance, MEIP shares gained by 13.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.99 for MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.87, while it was recorded at 3.07 for the last single week of trading, and 2.66 for the last 200 days.

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.88 and a Gross Margin at +90.76. MEI Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -159.15.

Return on Total Capital for MEIP is now -38.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] managed to generate an average of -$902,275 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.MEI Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.00 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MEI Pharma Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 76.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEIP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEI Pharma Inc. go to -0.10%.

MEI Pharma Inc. [MEIP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $223 million, or 67.10% of MEIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MEIP stocks are: MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 10,137,859, which is approximately 62.206% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 8,533,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.03 million in MEIP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $20.84 million in MEIP stock with ownership of nearly 25.441% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MEI Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in MEI Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:MEIP] by around 19,417,703 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 17,246,054 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 36,555,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,219,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MEIP stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,637,504 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 3,291,928 shares during the same period.