Market cap of United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] reaches 28.46M – now what?

United States Antimony Corporation [AMEX: UAMY] traded at a high on 10/05/20, posting a 40.19 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.36.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6541489 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United States Antimony Corporation stands at 30.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.07%.

The market cap for UAMY stock reached $28.46 million, with 70.18 million shares outstanding and 68.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 154.42K shares, UAMY reached a trading volume of 6541489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Antimony Corporation is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has UAMY stock performed recently?

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.73. With this latest performance, UAMY shares dropped by -24.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.77 for United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4441, while it was recorded at 0.2850 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4044 for the last 200 days.

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.23 and a Gross Margin at -17.22. United States Antimony Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.42.

Return on Total Capital for UAMY is now -19.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.42. Additionally, UAMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] managed to generate an average of -$20,751 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.United States Antimony Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.20% of UAMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 619,879, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; HOWE & RUSLING INC, holding 555,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in UAMY stocks shares; and MOORS & CABOT, INC., currently with $70000.0 in UAMY stock with ownership of nearly 173.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Antimony Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in United States Antimony Corporation [AMEX:UAMY] by around 201,661 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 88,039 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 2,136,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,426,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAMY stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,412 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 69,533 shares during the same period.