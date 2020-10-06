Market cap of Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] reaches 1.06B – now what?

Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE: TUP] gained 1.52% on the last trading session, reaching $21.37 price per share at the time.

Tupperware Brands Corporation represents 49.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.06 billion with the latest information. TUP stock price has been found in the range of $19.97 to $22.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, TUP reached a trading volume of 3301282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUP shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Tupperware Brands Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Tupperware Brands Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on TUP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tupperware Brands Corporation is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for TUP in the course of the last twelve months was 18.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for TUP stock

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.52. With this latest performance, TUP shares gained by 3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1415.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.63 for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.30, while it was recorded at 20.78 for the last single week of trading, and 8.15 for the last 200 days.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.61 and a Gross Margin at +66.20. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.69.

Return on Total Capital for TUP is now 28.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.31. Additionally, TUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 140.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] managed to generate an average of $1,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Tupperware Brands Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tupperware Brands Corporation posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tupperware Brands Corporation go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]

There are presently around $797 million, or 77.60% of TUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,666,836, which is approximately 3.766% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,334,326 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.25 million in TUP stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $40.22 million in TUP stock with ownership of nearly 159.139% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tupperware Brands Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE:TUP] by around 8,856,859 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 7,172,282 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 21,254,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,283,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUP stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,138,956 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,665,119 shares during the same period.