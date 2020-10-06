Market cap of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] reaches 18.76M – now what?

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: TTNP] slipped around 0.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.16 at the close of the session, down -2.51%.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -19.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTNP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1601 and lowest of $0.155 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.59, which means current price is +2.04% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, TTNP reached a trading volume of 4905788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has TTNP stock performed recently?

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.32. With this latest performance, TTNP shares dropped by -22.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.97 for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2354, while it was recorded at 0.1623 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2628 for the last 200 days.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] shares currently have an operating margin of -466.46 and a Gross Margin at +64.33. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -455.77.

Return on Total Capital for TTNP is now -197.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -202.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -398.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -139.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 309.91. Additionally, TTNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 290.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] managed to generate an average of -$783,714 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -52.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTNP.

Insider trade positions for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.20% of TTNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,150,903, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 516,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80000.0 in TTNP stocks shares; and PRIVATE ADVISOR GROUP, LLC, currently with $33000.0 in TTNP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:TTNP] by around 660,906 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,407,178 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 546,213 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,614,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTNP stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 441,101 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,028,760 shares during the same period.