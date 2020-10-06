Market cap of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ] reaches 786.60M – now what?

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: SPAQ] price plunged by -0.70 percent to reach at -$0.1.

A sum of 3804638 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.48M shares. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares reached a high of $14.775 and dropped to a low of $14.04 until finishing in the latest session at $14.25.

Guru’s Opinion on Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 197.92.

SPAQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35. With this latest performance, SPAQ shares gained by 4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPAQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.19 for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.77, while it was recorded at 14.50 for the last single week of trading, and 11.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SPAQ is now -0.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ] managed to generate an average of $4,404,530 per employee.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ] Insider Position Details

29 institutional holders increased their position in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:SPAQ] by around 8,187,782 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 7,658,276 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 26,488,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,334,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPAQ stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,836,747 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 2,185,493 shares during the same period.