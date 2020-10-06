Market cap of Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] reaches 267.17M – now what?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.83% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.69%.

Over the last 12 months, GNUS stock rose by 46.34%. The average equity rating for GNUS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $267.17 million, with 219.03 million shares outstanding and 180.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.94M shares, GNUS stock reached a trading volume of 16949921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

GNUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.69. With this latest performance, GNUS shares gained by 13.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 400.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.86 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3012, while it was recorded at 1.2240 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1812 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genius Brands International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.21 and a Gross Margin at +16.90. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -194.34.

Return on Total Capital for GNUS is now -37.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.02. Additionally, GNUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] managed to generate an average of -$574,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35 million, or 15.20% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 17,857,143, which is approximately 678.438% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 5,952,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.14 million in GNUS stocks shares; and PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, currently with $0.94 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 26,965,821 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 671,375 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,879,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,516,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,625,230 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 80,582 shares during the same period.