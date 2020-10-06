Market Analysts see Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] gaining to $7.50. Time to buy?

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ONTX] closed the trading session at $0.28 on 10/05/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.27, while the highest price level was $0.2963.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.87 percent and weekly performance of 0.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -52.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.32M shares, ONTX reached to a volume of 7177355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2018, representing the official price target for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ONTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 254.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

ONTX stock trade performance evaluation

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, ONTX shares gained by 30.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.94 for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5969, while it was recorded at 0.2755 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4871 for the last 200 days.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -994.00. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -985.02.

Return on Total Capital for ONTX is now -255.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -253.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -253.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,131,737 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONTX.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 9.70% of ONTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,101,122, which is approximately 164.992% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,187,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in ONTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.24 million in ONTX stock with ownership of nearly 1.887% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ONTX] by around 6,204,783 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,312,203 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,023,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,540,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONTX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,190,943 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 225,331 shares during the same period.