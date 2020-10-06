Market Analysts see Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] gaining to $23. Time to buy?

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] traded at a high on 10/05/20, posting a 1.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.80.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2925946 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Franklin Resources Inc. stands at 2.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.86%.

The market cap for BEN stock reached $10.04 billion, with 490.40 million shares outstanding and 268.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, BEN reached a trading volume of 2925946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $21.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $28, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on BEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 310.75.

How has BEN stock performed recently?

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.61. With this latest performance, BEN shares dropped by -3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.06 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.03, while it was recorded at 20.34 for the last single week of trading, and 21.13 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.84 and a Gross Margin at +66.65. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.61.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 12.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.55. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $123,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Franklin Resources Inc. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to -5.66%.

Insider trade positions for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

There are presently around $5,094 million, or 51.70% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 32,256,973, which is approximately 16.695% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,154,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $648.02 million in BEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $602.81 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly 17.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Franklin Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 23,811,442 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 22,502,963 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 198,597,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,912,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,316,988 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,531,154 shares during the same period.