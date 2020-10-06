Guggenheim lifts Eidos Therapeutics Inc. [EIDX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: EIDX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 41.58% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 45.74%.

Over the last 12 months, EIDX stock rose by 79.86%. The one-year Eidos Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -23.8. The average equity rating for EIDX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.84 billion, with 38.29 million shares outstanding and 12.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 65.90K shares, EIDX stock reached a trading volume of 2877261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eidos Therapeutics Inc. [EIDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIDX shares is $59.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $50, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on EIDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 4.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 106.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.52.

EIDX Stock Performance Analysis:

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. [EIDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.74. With this latest performance, EIDX shares gained by 82.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.98 for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. [EIDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.79, while it was recorded at 55.62 for the last single week of trading, and 48.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. [EIDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -151.55 and a Gross Margin at +90.35. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -141.75.

Return on Total Capital for EIDX is now -23.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. [EIDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.40. Additionally, EIDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. [EIDX] managed to generate an average of -$840,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 448.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

EIDX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 160.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eidos Therapeutics Inc. go to 28.00%.

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. [EIDX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $902 million, or 32.60% of EIDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EIDX stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 2,162,671, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,473,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.32 million in EIDX stocks shares; and AISLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $82.6 million in EIDX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:EIDX] by around 1,193,464 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 1,302,314 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 9,774,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,270,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EIDX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 528,266 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 465,436 shares during the same period.