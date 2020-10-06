Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] Is Currently 2.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Extra Space Storage Inc. [NYSE: EXR] gained 2.88% or 3.15 points to close at $112.39 with a heavy trading volume of 1405271 shares.

It opened the trading session at $108.69, the shares rose to $112.86 and dropped to $107.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXR points out that the company has recorded 16.91% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -54.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 811.92K shares, EXR reached to a volume of 1405271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXR shares is $105.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Extra Space Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Extra Space Storage Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $111, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on EXR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extra Space Storage Inc. is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXR in the course of the last twelve months was 53.94.

Trading performance analysis for EXR stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.58. With this latest performance, EXR shares gained by 3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.51 for Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.77, while it was recorded at 108.80 for the last single week of trading, and 100.44 for the last 200 days.

Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.50 and a Gross Margin at +55.69. Extra Space Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.75.

Return on Total Capital for EXR is now 5.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 209.69. Additionally, EXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 186.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] managed to generate an average of $103,579 per employee.

Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Extra Space Storage Inc. posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extra Space Storage Inc. go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]

There are presently around $14,489 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,713,925, which is approximately -1.624% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,841,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.67 billion in EXR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.14 billion in EXR stock with ownership of nearly -1.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Extra Space Storage Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in Extra Space Storage Inc. [NYSE:EXR] by around 8,718,094 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 8,198,399 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 111,997,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,914,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXR stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,913,214 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,366,003 shares during the same period.