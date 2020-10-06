Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] moved down -0.31: Why It’s Important

By Brandon Evans

Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE: CCIV] loss -0.31% or -0.03 points to close at $9.71 with a heavy trading volume of 3147759 shares.

If we look at the average trading volume of 900.07K shares, CCIV reached to a volume of 3147759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp IV is set at 0.13

Trading performance analysis for CCIV stock

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.22.

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

