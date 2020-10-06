Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Industry

Churchill Capital Corp III [CCXX] Stock trading around $10.35 per share: What’s Next?

By Caleb Clifford

Churchill Capital Corp III [NYSE: CCXX] surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.49 during the day while it closed the day at $10.35.

The market cap for CCXX stock reached $1.14 billion, with 110.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, CCXX reached a trading volume of 8434171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Churchill Capital Corp III [CCXX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp III is set at 0.43

CCXX stock trade performance evaluation

Churchill Capital Corp III [CCXX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.05.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCXX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.49 for Churchill Capital Corp III [CCXX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.90, while it was recorded at 10.21 for the last single week of trading.

Churchill Capital Corp III [CCXX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Churchill Capital Corp III [CCXX]: Insider Ownership positions

57 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp III [NYSE:CCXX] by around 49,823,036 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,823,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCXX stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,823,036 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

