Churchill Capital Corp II [CCX] moved down -3.21: Why It’s Important

Churchill Capital Corp II [NYSE: CCX] loss -3.21% on the last trading session, reaching $10.24 price per share at the time.

Churchill Capital Corp II represents 69.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $706.56 million with the latest information. CCX stock price has been found in the range of $9.96 to $10.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 340.16K shares, CCX reached a trading volume of 3695923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp II is set at 0.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.16.

Churchill Capital Corp II [CCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.66. With this latest performance, CCX shares dropped by -3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.68 for Churchill Capital Corp II [CCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.64, while it was recorded at 10.54 for the last single week of trading, and 10.56 for the last 200 days.

24 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp II [NYSE:CCX] by around 14,074,334 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 3,932,932 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 29,927,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,934,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,308,060 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 895,311 shares during the same period.