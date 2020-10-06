Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] Revenue clocked in at $574.30 million, down -31.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE: BDN] price surged by 2.85 percent to reach at $0.3.

A sum of 1614643 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.96M shares. Brandywine Realty Trust shares reached a high of $10.90 and dropped to a low of $10.21 until finishing in the latest session at $10.82.

The one-year BDN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.56. The average equity rating for BDN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDN shares is $11.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Brandywine Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Brandywine Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on BDN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brandywine Realty Trust is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for BDN in the course of the last twelve months was 26.12.

BDN Stock Performance Analysis:

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.74. With this latest performance, BDN shares dropped by -2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.00 for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.87, while it was recorded at 10.46 for the last single week of trading, and 11.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brandywine Realty Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.91 and a Gross Margin at +25.39. Brandywine Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.92.

Return on Total Capital for BDN is now 0.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.15. Additionally, BDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] managed to generate an average of $100,507 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

BDN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brandywine Realty Trust posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brandywine Realty Trust go to 5.00%.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,996 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,758,501, which is approximately 1.679% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,731,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $278.42 million in BDN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $126.51 million in BDN stock with ownership of nearly -6.227% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brandywine Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE:BDN] by around 33,527,082 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 17,155,750 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 133,770,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,453,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDN stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,860,330 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 7,001,415 shares during the same period.