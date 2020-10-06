BofA Securities slashes price target on The Western Union Company [WU] – find out why.

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] traded at a high on 10/05/20, posting a 0.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.48.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3349768 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Western Union Company stands at 2.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.62%.

The market cap for WU stock reached $8.86 billion, with 411.50 million shares outstanding and 408.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, WU reached a trading volume of 3349768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Western Union Company [WU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $23.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $26, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on WU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 18.68.

How has WU stock performed recently?

The Western Union Company [WU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.32. With this latest performance, WU shares dropped by -7.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.52 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.96, while it was recorded at 21.51 for the last single week of trading, and 22.67 for the last 200 days.

The Western Union Company [WU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.01 and a Gross Margin at +37.39. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.05.

Return on Total Capital for WU is now 27.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.76. Additionally, WU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Western Union Company [WU] managed to generate an average of $92,026 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The Western Union Company [WU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Western Union Company posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 8.67%.

Insider trade positions for The Western Union Company [WU]

There are presently around $9,286 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,651,119, which is approximately -10.962% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,007,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $670.11 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly 80.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 43,978,691 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 45,794,440 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 342,552,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 432,325,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,057,505 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 8,056,493 shares during the same period.