AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] Is Currently 0.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] traded at a high on 10/05/20, posting a 0.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.99.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4682993 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AGNC Investment Corp. stands at 1.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.24%.

The market cap for AGNC stock reached $7.75 billion, with 560.30 million shares outstanding and 553.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.16M shares, AGNC reached a trading volume of 4682993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $14.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2020, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on AGNC stock. On April 29, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AGNC shares from 18 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.78.

How has AGNC stock performed recently?

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, AGNC shares gained by 1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.84 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.99, while it was recorded at 13.93 for the last single week of trading, and 14.45 for the last 200 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +63.59 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +63.59.

Return on Total Capital for AGNC is now 0.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 896.23. Additionally, AGNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] managed to generate an average of $13,490,196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

Earnings analysis for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AGNC Investment Corp. posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -0.05%.

Insider trade positions for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]

There are presently around $4,765 million, or 62.70% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,223,588, which is approximately -0.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,438,329 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $579.93 million in AGNC stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $275.92 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly -21.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 63,647,532 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 105,820,492 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 170,996,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,464,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,930,749 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 11,015,193 shares during the same period.