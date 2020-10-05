Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT] Stock trading around $1.57 per share: What’s Next?

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [AMEX: XTNT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 91.39% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 106.58%.

Over the last 12 months, XTNT stock dropped by -44.72%. The one-year Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -57.0. The average equity rating for XTNT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.80 million, with 13.22 million shares outstanding and 13.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, XTNT stock reached a trading volume of 112151125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XTNT shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XTNT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $18 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for XTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19.

XTNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 106.58. With this latest performance, XTNT shares gained by 81.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 141.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.92 for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9858, while it was recorded at 0.9606 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0648 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.48 and a Gross Margin at +65.64. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.71.

Return on Total Capital for XTNT is now -11.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.64. Additionally, XTNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 242.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 174.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT] managed to generate an average of -$58,305 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.44.Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

XTNT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XTNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [XTNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 80.00% of XTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XTNT stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 9,248,678, which is approximately 0.453% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 272,470 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in XTNT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.35 million in XTNT stock with ownership of nearly 153.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. [AMEX:XTNT] by around 509,651 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,837,032 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 8,182,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,529,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XTNT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 210,142 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,259,948 shares during the same period.